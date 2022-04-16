Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Comerica were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Comerica by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,331,000 after buying an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 21.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 24,892 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in Comerica by 76.3% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 5,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

CMA stock opened at $88.37 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.76.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

