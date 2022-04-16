Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Update

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the March 15th total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

CRZBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays raised shares of Commerzbank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €9.10 ($9.89) to €11.70 ($12.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.00 ($9.78) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €8.80 ($9.57) to €7.80 ($8.48) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.45.

CRZBY stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $6.91. The company had a trading volume of 354,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,382. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88.

Commerzbank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.