Comparing CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) and Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN)

CenterPoint Energy and Heliogen are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of CenterPoint Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Heliogen shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of CenterPoint Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CenterPoint Energy and Heliogen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CenterPoint Energy $8.35 billion 2.44 $1.49 billion $2.26 14.34 Heliogen $8.80 million 95.18 -$142.19 million N/A N/A

CenterPoint Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CenterPoint Energy and Heliogen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CenterPoint Energy 0 3 10 0 2.77 Heliogen 0 2 0 0 2.00

CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.41%. Heliogen has a consensus target price of $7.88, suggesting a potential upside of 74.23%. Given Heliogen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heliogen is more favorable than CenterPoint Energy.

Profitability

This table compares CenterPoint Energy and Heliogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CenterPoint Energy 17.79% 14.46% 2.96% Heliogen N/A -288.86% -56.17%

Summary

CenterPoint Energy beats Heliogen on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CenterPoint Energy (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market. The Natural Gas segment provides natural gas distribution services, as well as home appliance maintenance and repair services to customers in Minnesota; and home repair protection plans to natural gas customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Texas and Louisiana through a third party. This segment also engages in the sale of regulated intrastate natural gas, and transportation and storage of natural gas for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 2.7 million metered customers; owned 239 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 71,241 megavolt amperes; operated approximately 1,00,000 linear miles of natural gas distribution and transmission mains; and owned and operated 285 miles of intrastate pipeline in Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Heliogen (Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

