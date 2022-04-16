Comparing Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) & TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) and TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Southern States Bancshares and TrustCo Bank Corp NY, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern States Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southern States Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.29%. Given Southern States Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southern States Bancshares is more favorable than TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.9% of Southern States Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Southern States Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southern States Bancshares and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern States Bancshares $68.58 million 2.96 $18.57 million N/A N/A TrustCo Bank Corp NY $185.92 million 3.18 $61.52 million $3.22 9.56

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has higher revenue and earnings than Southern States Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Southern States Bancshares and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern States Bancshares N/A N/A N/A TrustCo Bank Corp NY 33.09% 10.53% 1.00%

Summary

TrustCo Bank Corp NY beats Southern States Bancshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as NOW, savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits. The company also provides real estate loan products, which include loans for real estate construction and development, residential mortgages, and commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans; and direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and ATM services. The company operates 15 offices in Alabama and Georgia. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile (Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit-sharing trusts. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through 147 banking offices and 163 automatic teller machines in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

