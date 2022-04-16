Conflux Network Market Capitalization Achieves $280.11 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 16th. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,445.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,040.78 or 0.07518133 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.68 or 0.00278602 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $344.40 or 0.00851512 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014449 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00093921 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $230.46 or 0.00569804 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006977 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.07 or 0.00358678 BTC.

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

