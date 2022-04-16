Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of CNFRL opened at $23.99 on Friday. Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $25.66.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (CNFRL)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Holdings Inc. - Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer Holdings Inc. - Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.