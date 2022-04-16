ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 250 ($3.26) price target on the stock.

CTEC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.54) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.84) to GBX 290 ($3.78) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 253.29 ($3.30).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

LON CTEC opened at GBX 217 ($2.83) on Wednesday. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 165.30 ($2.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 265 ($3.45). The stock has a market cap of £4.42 billion and a PE ratio of 49.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 193.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 195.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.16 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.27%.

In other news, insider Kimberly Lody bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.66) per share, for a total transaction of £20,400 ($26,583.27).

About ConvaTec Group (Get Rating)

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.