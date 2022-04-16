Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Copart by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.33.

CPRT stock traded down $4.41 on Friday, hitting $116.98. 1,127,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,577. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.37 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

