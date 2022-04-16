Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covenant Logistics Group Inc. offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries. The company services include asset-based expedited, dedicated and irregular route truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management and freight brokerage capability. Covenant Logistics Group Inc., formerly known as Covenant Transportation Group Inc., is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CVLG. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Covenant Logistics Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $303.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.61. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $34.75.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $294.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.00 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLG. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.