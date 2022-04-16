Cowen Trims Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Target Price to $50.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average is $48.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $55.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.34%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

