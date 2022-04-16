Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give ING Groep (AMS:INGA) a €13.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €13.00 ($14.13) price objective on ING Groep (AMS:INGA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on INGA. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($15.76) price target on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €15.30 ($16.63) price target on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($15.76) price target on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.22) price target on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($11.41) price objective on ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €13.62 ($14.80).

ING Groep has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($14.70) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($18.14).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

