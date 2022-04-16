Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Short Interest Update

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the March 15th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Crexendo by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 63,860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Crexendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Crexendo by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Crexendo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Crexendo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

CXDO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Crexendo from $8.25 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

NASDAQ:CXDO remained flat at $$3.07 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 17,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,190. Crexendo has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crexendo will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.38%.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

