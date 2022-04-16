Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Short Interest Update

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 92.8% from the March 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS CRECF opened at $1.33 on Friday. Critical Elements Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.
Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)
