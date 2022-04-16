Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Short Interest Update

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 92.8% from the March 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS CRECF opened at $1.33 on Friday. Critical Elements Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

