CryptEx (CRX) Price Reaches $6.05 on Major Exchanges

CryptEx (CRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. CryptEx has a total market capitalization of $514,352.07 and approximately $33.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for about $6.05 or 0.00014952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,517.21 or 1.00116590 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00059921 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00025004 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002013 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000715 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

