CSB Bancorp, Inc. (CSBB) to Issue Dividend of $0.31 on April 26th

CSB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB:CSBB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

CSB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.04 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $95.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get CSB Bancorp alerts:

CSB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Commercial and Savings Bank of Millersburg that provides a various banking, trust, financial, and brokerage services to corporate, institutional, and individual customers in Northeast Ohio. Its deposit products include checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and loan portfolio comprises personal, commercial, real estate mortgage, installment, consumer, and residential and commercial real estate loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.