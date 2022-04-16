CSFB Boosts Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$41.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by CSFB from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CU. TD Securities lowered Canadian Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$37.67.

Shares of TSE:CU opened at C$39.22 on Wednesday. Canadian Utilities has a 52-week low of C$33.86 and a 52-week high of C$39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

