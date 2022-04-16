CSFB Boosts Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$66.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by CSFB from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Emera to C$60.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emera to C$63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$61.00 target price on shares of Emera and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$63.54.

Shares of EMA opened at C$64.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$55.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.97.

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.43 billion. Analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.2349946 EPS for the current year.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

