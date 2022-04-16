Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.06 Billion

Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) will post $6.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.26 billion. Cummins posted sales of $6.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year sales of $25.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.46 billion to $26.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $27.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.89 billion to $27.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $203,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cummins by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 925,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,684,000 after purchasing an additional 123,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cummins by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,125,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,327,000 after purchasing an additional 57,520 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.94. The stock had a trading volume of 995,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.15. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $189.50 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

