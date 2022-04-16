Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $204.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cummins' technological leadership, impressive product portfolio, strong geographic diversification and broad global distribution network augur well. Efforts in electrification, fuel cell and hydrogen production technology are praiseworthy. Hydrogenic buyout, acquisition of a 50% stake in Momentum Fuel, and alliances with Sinopec, Isuzu Motors, Werner Enterprises and Chevron are set to boost Cummins’ opportunities. Strong financials, investor-friendly moves and upbeat revenue forecasts spark optimism. However, supply chain disruptions and high commodity costs will put pressure on the firm’s margins, especially in the first half of 2022.Continuous losses from Cummins’ New Power segment, increasing capex needs and operational expenses are expected to clip profits. Thus, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMI. UBS Group cut Cummins from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $259.33.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $195.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins has a 1-year low of $189.50 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.22.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In other Cummins news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,269,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,640,000 after purchasing an additional 798,253 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 7,718.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 499,045 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 5,773.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,064,000 after purchasing an additional 394,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

