Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.07% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 95.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.95. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

