CyberMiles (CMT) Price Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and $158,964.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,517.21 or 1.00116590 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.50 or 0.00280465 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00059921 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00023841 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014399 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001285 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

