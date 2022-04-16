DA Davidson Trims Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Target Price to $35.00

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DFIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $992.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average is $38.88. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.83% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $232.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,965,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,492,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 546,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,762,000 after acquiring an additional 314,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6,054.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 154,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 152,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.