Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,382 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 62,813 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in TJX Companies by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 106,384 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 146,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $62.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.74.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

