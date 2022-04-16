Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.73 and its 200-day moving average is $88.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.79.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

