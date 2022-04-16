Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 630 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 607.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $103.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.32. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.44 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

