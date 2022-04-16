Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $112.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $94.91 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.57.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.25%.

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.05.

About Discover Financial Services (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

