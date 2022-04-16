Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,700 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 105,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after buying an additional 27,027 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Wealth CMT increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 212,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV stock opened at $77.78 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.69.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.