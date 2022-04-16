Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 17,912 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,912 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 853.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2,106.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

NYSE:PNR opened at $52.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.18. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $52.13 and a 1-year high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

