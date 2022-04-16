DAO Maker (DAO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.89 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for about $2.70 or 0.00006724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $188.97 million and $2.89 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00045886 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.03 or 0.07494356 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,136.28 or 0.99831723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00050293 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,904,900 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.