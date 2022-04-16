DeepOnion Trading 15.9% Lower Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and $841.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00009456 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00009255 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,667,844 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

