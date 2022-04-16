DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $456,531.00

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 16th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $456,531.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00045466 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,037.20 or 0.07510547 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,392.24 or 0.99884027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00042204 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,497,831 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

