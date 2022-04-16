Degenerator (MEME) Tops 1-Day Volume of $120,479.00

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. During the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Degenerator coin can currently be bought for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major exchanges. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.27 or 0.00268063 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00012002 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004537 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000962 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00021205 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.59 or 0.00665009 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Degenerator

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.