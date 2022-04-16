Delbert M. Humenik Sells 4,034 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 4,034 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $45,100.12. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,645.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Semrush stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -560.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.18. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $32.48.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.14 million. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Equities analysts expect that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Semrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Semrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Semrush during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Semrush by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Semrush during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Company Profile (Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

