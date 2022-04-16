Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 71,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 99,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.82 million and a P/E ratio of -3.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.08.
Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile (TSE:DN)
Featured Stories
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.