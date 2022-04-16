Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.36. 29,128,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,593,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $49.05.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

