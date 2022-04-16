Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target to €13.00

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($16.30) to €13.00 ($14.13) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.30) to €14.50 ($15.76) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on ING Groep from €14.40 ($15.65) to €15.30 ($16.63) in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.30) to €12.70 ($13.80) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.96) to €13.00 ($14.13) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.77.

NYSE:ING opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.85. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $15.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.53.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 8.2%. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,444,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,770 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ING Groep by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,348,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,134,000 after buying an additional 75,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ING Groep by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,597,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,844,000 after buying an additional 364,704 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,118,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,253,000 after buying an additional 37,132 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in ING Groep by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,290,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,677,000 after buying an additional 233,546 shares during the period. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

