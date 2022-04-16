Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases BAE Systems (LON:BA) Price Target to GBX 860

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 670 ($8.73) to GBX 860 ($11.21) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BAE Systems to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 555 ($7.23) to GBX 630 ($8.21) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.73) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.08) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 786.33 ($10.25).

Shares of BA opened at GBX 765.40 ($9.97) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 689.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 609.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 15.20 ($0.20) dividend. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%.

In other news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 25,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.56), for a total transaction of £185,085.44 ($241,185.09).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

