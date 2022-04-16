Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,525 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 68,228 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $10,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.92%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $1,128,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,251 shares of company stock valued at $9,827,922. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.