Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DIOD. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diodes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.75.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $70.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.52. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $480.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diodes will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $446,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 31,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $2,667,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,635 shares of company stock worth $3,404,565. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at $300,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the first quarter worth about $5,386,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.3% in the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 28.3% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth about $44,017,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

