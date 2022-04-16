Direxion Daily 5G Communications Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:TENG) Shares Down 3.7%

Direxion Daily 5G Communications Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:TENG – Get Rating) shares were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.19 and last traded at $22.19. Approximately 56 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.35.
