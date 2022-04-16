Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $112.18 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $94.91 and a one year high of $135.69. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.57.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.05.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.