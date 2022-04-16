DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Receives $213.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DNBBY shares. DNB Markets decreased their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 248.00 to 238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 215.00 to 190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from 230.00 to 250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNBBY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 52,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,764. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. DNB Bank ASA has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.28.

DNB Bank ASA ( OTCMKTS:DNBBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Research analysts expect that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

