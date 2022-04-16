Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,100 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the March 15th total of 305,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of DOGZ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,929. Dogness has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42.

Get Dogness (International) alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOGZ. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dogness (International) during the fourth quarter valued at about $678,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dogness (International) by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 37,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dogness (International) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dogness (International) during the fourth quarter worth $8,188,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Dogness (International) in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dogness (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dogness (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.