Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Position Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 10,470.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,545,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,811 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,266,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,459,000 after buying an additional 820,125 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in Dollar Tree by 27,605.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 793,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,979,000 after purchasing an additional 790,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Dollar Tree by 2,142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 787,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,420,000 after purchasing an additional 752,787 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLTR traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,297,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,957. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.52 and its 200 day moving average is $133.93. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $174.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.70.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

