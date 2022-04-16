Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $171.53

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $171.53 and last traded at $171.07, with a volume of 3754182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.18.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.70.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,253,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,637,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,651 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,472,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 719.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,031,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

