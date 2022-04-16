Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $171.53

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $171.53 and last traded at $171.07, with a volume of 3754182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.18.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.70.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.
In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,253,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,637,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,651 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,472,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 719.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,031,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.
About Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)
Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.
