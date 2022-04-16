DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Brokerages expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the lowest is $1.28 billion. DoorDash reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year sales of $5.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DoorDash.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on DASH. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.11.

Shares of DoorDash stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.31. 2,150,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,220,624. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $257.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion and a PE ratio of -78.64.

In related news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 390,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.65 per share, with a total value of $33,036,863.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $9,613,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 449,099 shares of company stock valued at $47,948,303 in the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter worth $26,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 1.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DoorDash (DASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.