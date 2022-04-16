DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $137.17. 817,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,211. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.56 and its 200 day moving average is $119.44. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $107.38 and a 52-week high of $138.51.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Argus increased their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

