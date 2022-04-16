Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,792 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,273,000 after purchasing an additional 845,135 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,020,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,988,000 after purchasing an additional 342,165 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 6,989.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,093,000 after purchasing an additional 220,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1,512.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 62,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $124.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.05 and a 52-week high of $174.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.03.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.54 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.88.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,829,978.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $456,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,400 shares of company stock worth $11,080,636. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

