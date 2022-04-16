Duality Advisers LP Lowers Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $436.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $396.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $320.50 and a 1-year high of $439.41.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.06.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

