Duality Advisers LP Lowers Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 65,989 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 80,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 5,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $192,657.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,517 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MUR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

Shares of MUR opened at $42.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -120.00%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

